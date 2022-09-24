Only1 Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 499,999,421 coins. The official website for Only1 is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

