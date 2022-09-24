Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

