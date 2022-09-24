Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.0 %

PCRX opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,162.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,933 shares of company stock valued at $109,711. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

