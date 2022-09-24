PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.51. 961,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,389. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.04.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $572,248.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,285.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $572,248.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,285.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.