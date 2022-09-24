Pando 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157,937.00 (PANDO)

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Pando coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pando has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pando Coin Profile

Pando’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Pando is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

