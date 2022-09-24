Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

