Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

PCYG opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

