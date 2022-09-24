Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.