Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
PCYG opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.05.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
