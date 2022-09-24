PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,405 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $278.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

