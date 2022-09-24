PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $100.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

