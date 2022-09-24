Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $600.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.