Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.9 %

PTON stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.