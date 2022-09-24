Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $169,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $325,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $88,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 1,004.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 134,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth $42,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

In other news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. 1,305,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

