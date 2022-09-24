Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 18,162 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 96,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,028. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

