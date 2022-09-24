Pera Finance (PERA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,891.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Pera Finance has a market capitalization of $107,058.16 and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pera Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pera Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pera Finance

Pera Finance’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pera Finance is pera.finance. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pera Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pera Finance is a multi-layered and sustainable trading & yield farming protocol integrated with a fully-decentralized daily trading competition.The PERA token is the proof of concept of our trading solutions, which aim to utilize DEX liquidity to a new level via yield farming for trader. PERA Token is designed via real data-fed analytical market models that cover a variety of different cases, to ensure a reliable financial ecosystem and sufficient returns (APYs) for its users.The PERA smart contract’s internal volume oracle enables DeFi platforms to include the volume data of their users as a parameter in their financial structure. Just as liquidity mining was the beginning of DeFi, the inclusion of traders in the yield farming structure will be the beginning of DeFi 2.0.The modular & scalable structure of the PERA sorting algorithm allows easy integration into projects of different sizes. The PERA sorting algorithm applies a unique filtering method to every transaction, reducing the high fees associated with sorting. The on-chain trading competition creates sufficient daily PERA volume and transaction fees to solve the long-term sustainability problem of traditional Tx fee-based yield farming protocols.”

