Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,004 shares of company stock worth $54,491. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,957,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 156.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 910,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 483.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

