Pika Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $396,839.41 (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Pika has a total market capitalization of $396,839.41 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Pika coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Pika Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
