Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.17 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.