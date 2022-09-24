Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $257.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.40%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

