Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

PIPR opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

