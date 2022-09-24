Piper Sandler Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $17.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPIC. Cowen increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TPIC opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

