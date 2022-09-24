Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,333. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

