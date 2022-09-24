Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $11.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.22. 1,717,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.58. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

