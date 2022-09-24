Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 16,123 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 3,006,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

