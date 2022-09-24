Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 2,400,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,492. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

