Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 375 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,480,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 2.5 %

Walmart stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,556. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.