Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 539 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

