Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Critical Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 607.07%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 346.81%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -138.46% -74.70% Neuronetics -62.44% -46.12% -27.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 37.31 -$13.40 million ($0.98) -0.51 Neuronetics $55.31 million 1.15 -$31.19 million ($1.40) -1.68

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Neuronetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

