Popsicle Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Popsicle Finance has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,805,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,877,884 coins. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Popsicle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

