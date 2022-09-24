PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $53.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.60.

PCH stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 246.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 45.7% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

