Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.60

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.60 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 9,635 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

