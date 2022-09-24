Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

PTGX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $408.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $879,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 223,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 285,557 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.