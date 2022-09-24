Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 689 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 250,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.33. 1,122,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.46 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.