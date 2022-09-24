Provence Wealth Management Group Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. 4,059,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.39 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

