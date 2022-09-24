Provence Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group owned 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,344,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070,253 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

JHEM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 8,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,828. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

