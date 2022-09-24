QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

