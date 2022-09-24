Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Down 0.7%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.34 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 97.92 ($1.18). 2,070,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,648,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.64 ($1.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quilter from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 122 ($1.47).

Quilter Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 699.43.

Quilter Cuts Dividend

About Quilter

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

