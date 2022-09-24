Quiztok Market Cap Hits $270.65 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $270.65 million and $93,029.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011138 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070857 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10832304 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

