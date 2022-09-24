Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

