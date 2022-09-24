RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.86

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.86 and traded as high as $67.48. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 65,841 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $585.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

