RealFevr Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, RealFevr has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00047916 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.01661061 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00036324 BTC.

RealFevr (FEVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

