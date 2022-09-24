Redwood Investments LLC Buys 10,889 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. SiTime makes up about 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.42% of SiTime worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.34. 533,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.81.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

