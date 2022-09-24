Redwood Investments LLC Buys 958 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $187.51. 800,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average of $237.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

