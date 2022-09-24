Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.98 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.