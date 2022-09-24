Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the period. TechTarget makes up about 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.97% of TechTarget worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TechTarget by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $5,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

