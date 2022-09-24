Redwood Investments LLC Has $21.75 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,632 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Omnicell worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 29.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,693. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

