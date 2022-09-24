Redwood Investments LLC Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises 2.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $25,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

