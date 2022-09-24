Redwood Investments LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $7.06 on Friday, hitting $217.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $216.03 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.03.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

