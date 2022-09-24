Redwood Investments LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Overstock.com worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 187,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. 1,080,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

