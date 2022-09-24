Redwood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,398 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth $48,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 236.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.