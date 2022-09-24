Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

